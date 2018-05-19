Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Looks Cool as a Cucumber at the Royal Wedding

Chelsy Davy arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to attend the wedding between her ex Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.

Davy was spotted wearing a blue dress and matching cape, as well as a blue fascinator. Davy accessorized her look with tan heels and a black purse. She also added a touch of bling with gold bracelets.

As royal admirers may recall, Harry met Davy in 2004 and they dated on and off again for about seven years. She even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. However, it looks like the two are still on friendly terms.