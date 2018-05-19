Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Fully Floral the Royal Wedding

Love is in bloom!

Pippa Middleton—the unexpected scene stealer at her sister's Royal Wedding in 2011—just arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, epitomizing the season in The Fold's Hepburn dress.

The floral frock concealed her tiny baby bump as she waved to photographers on her way inside. Pippa completed her look with a fascinator by milliner Jess Collett, who has designed headwear for Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and wore Jimmy Choo's "Lancer" pumps.

Pippa was flanked by her husband, James Matthews; the couple will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary tomorrow. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who took part in the Matthews' ceremony, will reprise their roles as a page boy and a bridesmaid later this morning.