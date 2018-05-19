Oprah Winfrey Is Pretty in Pink at the Royal Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:25 AM

Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

The talk-show queen has arrived!

Oprah Winfrey arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, where the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. 

Winfrey wore a long-sleeved, pink Stella McCartney dress and matching hat. She accessorized her look with a purse and heels. She also arrived wearing sunglasses 

Fans started to speculate if Winfrey would attend the royal wedding after she was spotted in London attending the Tina Turner musical Tina: The Musical on Friday. Daily Mail also reported that the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, visited Winfrey's mansion in Calif. in late April.

Winfrey isn't the only celebrity guest in attendance. Idris Elba was also spotted at the chapel, and Serena Williams shared video of her prepping for the big day on social media.

Harry and Meghan who've already received their new titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will wed at 12:00 p.m. local time. After they become husband and wife, they will embark on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor. Then, they will celebrate their newlywed status with a reception for all of their 600 guests, followed by a private reception for 200.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

