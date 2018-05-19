Oprah Winfrey Is Pretty in Pink at the Royal Wedding

The talk-show queen has arrived!

Oprah Winfrey arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, where the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place.

Winfrey wore a long-sleeved, pink Stella McCartney dress and matching hat. She accessorized her look with a purse and heels. She also arrived wearing sunglasses

Fans started to speculate if Winfrey would attend the royal wedding after she was spotted in London attending the Tina Turner musical Tina: The Musical on Friday. Daily Mail also reported that the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, visited Winfrey's mansion in Calif. in late April.