Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Photo Diary

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:05 AM
As if there was any doubt Serena Williams would attend Meghan Markle's wedding!
Early Saturday morning, the tennis champion shared a behind-the-scenes photo and video diary on Instagram Stories, documenting every step of her glamorous makeover. Williams, who stole kisses from her baby girl, also teased her friend, WME's Jill Smoller, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as they got ready for the main event at St. George's Chapel.
Williams spoke about Markle during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. "I'm obviously super happy for her," she said. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, said she'd given the former actress some advice before the big day. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she said. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"
Here's a look at Williams' wedding prep:
"Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding #beingserena #freshface"
"Hey, y'all. So, my friend's getting married today. I'm up super early—well, for me. I've known her for so many ears and I'm so happy for her."
"Um, mama, mama, hello? The camera's this way. Where's your hat? Are you coming with mama today?"
"What are you wearing today, honey? That's what you're wearing? That's what daddy wants you to wear?"
"OK, my mask is off and I'm starting my makeup. And for those of you out there, I'm definitely shaping my brows today—but not for you! Just because I want to. Haters!"
"I started the base. I had this amazing energy and now I'm just incredibly sleepy. I didn't go to bed until 3."
"Hello? Hello, Jill? Is that you?"
"Are those high-waisted? Like, high-waist? This is not appropriate. This is just uncool. Ugh."
"Jill, you look great. You look amazing. I'm proud of you. Do you want a belt for the waist?"
