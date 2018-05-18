Once Upon a Time's Series Finale Gives Everyone the Happy Endings They Deserved

And in the end, Regina was finally recognized for what she'd become: The greatest hero of them all. After Zelena (Rebecca Mader) whisked her off to her surprise coronation, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas) explained that, now that the realms had all been united, they needed a leader. And it was her who they wanted to serve as their first elected official.

"Regina Mills, I now crown you the Good Queen," Snow proclaimed right after Emma (Jennifer Morrison) arrived late, with her Hook and their baby in tow. "Long may she reign."

And with that, an era comes to its end. Once Upon a Time was never a perfect show, but it was one that wore its heart nakedly on its sleeve. It was never afraid to be unabashedly optimistic at a time when most television had become decidedly cynical and bleak. And that shouldn't be discounted. While it makes sense for the show to say goodbye, that doesn't mean won't be missed, questionable green screen effects and all.

