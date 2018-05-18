Meet the 51 Ladies Competing for the Miss USA 2018 Title

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:06 PM
Let the competition begin!
The countdown is officially on for the 2018 Miss USA pageant where 51 contestants from the United States and District of Columbia are vying for the special title.
While the show doesn't air live until Monday evening on Fox, the contestants have already participated in the preliminary competition at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Louisiana.
As a result, E! News is able to give you a preview into each and every woman vying for the title.
Before we introduce you to the contestants (wearing Sherri Hill dresses) in our gallery below, there are some changes with the annual event.
For the first time ever, Miss USA will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts—including former Miss USA contestants.
The selection committee includes Today show contributor and style expert Lilliana Vazquez, founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima and HLN host Natasha Curry.
As for what fans can expect come Monday night, E! News was first to report that Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will host the event where anything can happen, especially during the live Q&A portion.
Good luck, ladies!
Watch the 2018 Miss USA Competition Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. only on Fox.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.
