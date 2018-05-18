Meghan Markle's Suits Family Enjoys One "Last Supper" Before the Royal Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:17 PM

Patrick J. Adams

With this crew, the night before could never be a bore.

One day before Prince Harry is expected to say "I Do" to Meghan Markle, several Suits stars came together for dinner before attending the royal wedding.

In an Instagram posted onto Patrick J. Adams' Instagram, the actor revealed a photo from the evening out at Barn Restaurant.  

"The last supper #royalwedding," he wrote on Instagram while seated at a giant table.

Fans of the USA Network show spotted Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and more of Meghan's co-stars together in the group shot.

And while Wendall Pierce was unable to make the meal, he had nothing but kind words to share about his TV daughter on Twitter.

"... Come in the twilight soft and gray, Come in the night or come in the day, Come, O love, whene'er you may, And you are welcome, welcome," he shared while giving credit to Paul Lawrence Dunbar. "(Only hours away…..)#HarryandMeghan."

Earlier this morning, Rick, Sarah and Gina appeared on NBC's Today show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb where they helped celebrate the upcoming wedding that will be watched around the world.

"We worked together for so many years on the show. It's such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends," Sarah explained. "We became family, in a way; we're still family. So, this is a wonderful family affair."

And while Meghan may have left the series after seven years, the bride-to-be has plenty of fond memories of the show and the cast who made the experience unforgettable.

"We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series," Meghan previously shared. "I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

(E!, NBC and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

