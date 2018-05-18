Cannes-Approved Summer Dresses Under $100

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 18, 2018 12:49 PM

David M Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Scrolled through Instagram lately? Or maybe you've scanned the magazine rack at the checkout counter.

Regardless, you've probably noticed that any celeb worth seeing is currently in Cannes for the French city's annual film festival.

You've probably also picked up on the fact that they're all looking chic AF, bringing your own summer wardrobe to your attention. June is almost here, after all, and if you don't have a few cute dresses at the ready, you're screwed.

Luckily, we were also inspired by the celebs latest looks, so we've done the work for you and rounded up a handful of darling dresses (all under $100).

Striped Ruffle Dress

BY THE WAY ROSALIE STRIPE RUFFLE DRESS, $66

Cowl-Neck Satin Dress

Topshop Cowl-Neck Satin Dress, $38

Ruched Waist Dress

About Us MARGO RUCHED WAIST DRESS, $64

Wrap Dress

Billabong Ruff Girls Club Wrap Dress, $55

Polka Dot Jacquard Slip Dress

Topshop Polka Dot Jacquard Slip Dress, $34

Summer Maxi Dress

AMUSE SOCIETY SUMMER SAFARI DRESS, $90

Tiered Sleeve Minidress

Chriselle x J.O.A. Tiered Sleeve Minidress, $59

Tie-Back Frill Dress

About Us DARLAH TIE BACK FRILL DRESS, $66

Striped Cotton Dress

Topshop Striped Stretch-Cotton Dress, $31

Lace Midi Dress

Astr the Label Lace Midi Dress, $89

Flared Denim Dress

Topshop Flared Denim Dress, $40

Rainbow Striped Dress

Warehouse Rainbow Striped Stretch-Jersey Dress, $42

Cutout Midi Dress

Lush Cutout Midi Dress, $59

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Topshop Off-the-Shoulder Cotton-Jersey Dress, $30

Floral Maxi Dress

Lush Surplice Maxi Dress, $55

Here for it. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

