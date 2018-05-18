Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Enjoy a Date Night at Elton John's Last Las Vegas Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth enjoyed a fun date night on Thursday by attending the final show of Elton John's Las Vegas residency.

The 71-year-old British singer closed out "The Million Dollar Piano" concert series by performing in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 4,300 fans. In fact, Cyrus claimed he dedicated his performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" to her during the show.

At one point during the evening, John posted a picture of him smiling with the couple.

"One of the great things I'll miss about staying in Vegas—you never know who's going to pop by," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you @mileycyrus @limhemsworth."

Cyrus returned the love by share the same picture and writing "We love you @eltonjohn."