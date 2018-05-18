Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met Queen Elizabeth II on Friday ahead of her daughter's marriage to Prince Harry.

The mother of the bride and happy couple joined Her Majesty for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle.

Doria met Harry's father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camila during an afternoon tea on Wednesday. The roughly one-hour meeting took place at Charles and Camilla's official residence, Clarence House, and included the bride and groom.

E! News has learned it was a pleasant affair. Everyone got on very well and it was a happy day.