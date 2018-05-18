Priyanka Chopra Gives a Clue About Her Royal Wedding Attire

Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.

Yesterday, the Quantico star posted a photo of her flying to London for the upcoming nuptials. Once she made it across the pond, she shared a video of her visiting the studio of famous fascinator designer Philip Treacy—giving her Instagram followers a hint about her royal wedding attire.

While the rest of her ensemble is still a mystery, the actress seems to have just finalized her look. Earlier this month, the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told the host she didn't have her dress yet.

"I haven't even [been] fitted yet," she confessed two weeks ago. "I have an idea [what it's going to be.]"

Although, it looks like a fascinator was already part of the plan.

"I have to wear a hat at this thing I'm going to soon," Chopra previously told People, "A friend of mine recommended a fascinator, and I didn't know what that meant. So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?'"