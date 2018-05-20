Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
One of music's biggest nights has finally arrived.
With Kelly Clarkson as a first-time host and Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamarand Bruno Mars leading the pack of nominees with 15 nods each, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are already off to a star-studded start.
In addition to dozens of your favorite performers up for awards tonight, the show will also be packed with live music from the likes of Christina Aguileraand Demi Lovato, Macklemoreand Kesha, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Ariana Granda and many more on the lineup.
Clarkson will be pulling double duty as she's also slated to serenade the crowd and this year's Icon Award honoree, Janet Jackson, will grace the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.
Simply, the 2018 ceremony is shaping up to be a show for the music history books.
Will there be first-time winners by the end of the night? Will new Billboard Music Awards records be set? Keep checking back here throughout the evening to find out who took home the coveted award in each category as we will be updating it in real time and tune into the live broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Pink, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top Hot 100 Song
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Top Country Song
Kane Brown, "What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Bhad Bhabie
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. the Man
Tom Petty
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
U2
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Hillsong United
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top R&B Album
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Xxxtentacion, 17
Top Rap Album
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Country Album
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Rock Album
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portgulal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Top Latin Album
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii, AVĪCI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Gospel Album
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Post Malone ft. Quavo "Congratulations"
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Top Selling Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Charlie Puth "Attention"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Top Collaboration
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Top R&B Song
Childish Gambino "Redbone"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"
Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B "Finesse"
Top Rap Song
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara "Heavy"
Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"
The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"
Top Latin Song
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny "Mayores"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma "Felices Los 4"
Wisin ft. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato "No Promises"
Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"
Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"
Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You" MercyMe "Even If"
Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"
Top Gospel Song
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"
Travis Greene "You Waited"
Tamela Mann "Change Me"
Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"
Top Touring Artist
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Top Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
