Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Arrive in London Ahead of Royal Wedding

An unforgettable weekend awaits Meghan Markle's famous friends and co-stars.

The countdown is officially on for Prince Harry to marry the actress and philanthropist at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

And while the guest list (that includes close to 600 people) remains top-secret, a few famous Suits stars have descended onto London just in time for the romantic ceremony.

Patrick J Adams took to Instagram Thursday afternoon and revealed a trip to The Royal Standard of England was on his agenda during his getaway.

"Happy 18th birthday, @clare.stephenson_" he wrote on the social media site. "Thanks for taking us to our new favorite bar."