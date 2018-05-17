Donald Glover's Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Pansexual, Writer Says

Pansexuality is described as the sexual or emotional attraction toward someone regardless of sex or gender identity. GLAAD points out that, "While being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender."

"He doesn't make any hard and fast rules. I think it's fun," Kasdan continued. "I don't know where it will go."

Lando is said to have a flirty relationship with his female droid, L3-37, in the film. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge told USA Today of their dynamic, "The fact that they can be rude and short with each and they can boss each other around is actually what reveals their love for each other and trust for each other. They're both very independent characters in their own right and yet they've chosen to partner with each other. There's something I think really romantic about that."