Bella Thorne Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance on Social Media

Bella Thorne is speaking out after receiving hateful comments on social media.

On Wednesday, May 16, the Famous in Love actress shared a makeup-free photo of herself with her Instagram followers in celebration of her upcoming music release. "Happy girl because I'm releasing two songs on Friday #GOAT #BITCHIMBELLATHORNE," she captioned the post.

In response, Thorne received some cruel comments about her appearance, which she later addressed on Twitter.

"You guys got me f--ked what what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm im crack?" Thorne tweeted to her social media haters.