Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on Returning for Once Upon a Time's Finale: We Were Wondering Why It Took Them So Long

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are saying goodbye to Once Upon a Time all over again.

The former stars of the long-running ABC fantasy series famously walked away from the show one year ago as a part of the creative reboot that saw most of the original cast written out and Storybrooke left behind at the end of season six. But when the network delivered the verdict that season seven would the show's last, it was abundantly clear that the story wouldn't feel complete without one last appearance from Snow White and Prince Charming.

"I mean, it's a privilege. It's a privilege to come back. We were wondering why it took them so long to invite us back," Dallas told E! News with a laugh. "But we're glad that they did. You know, it's a show that is so important to us. For me, it will always be the thrill of my life to have been a part of it. And to come back was a no-brainer. Of course we couldn't wait to come back."