Prince Harry Is "Protective" of Meghan Markle Amid "Difficult" Situation With Her Dad

Prince Harryhas his bride's back.

Meghan Marklefaced some challenging moments this month when her father Thomas Markle got caught up in a scandal involving staged paparazzi photos and subsequently revealed that he had suffered a heart attack. As the royal wedding drew closer, the retired Hollywood lighting director reportedly underwent heart surgery three days before the ceremony. By Thursday morning, the American star issued a statement confirming that her father will no longer be attending her nuptials and, as such, will not be walking her down the aisle.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan said in a statement. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."