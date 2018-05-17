Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Kiss From Diane Keaton—and He Can't Stop Blushing

Pucker up, Jimmy Kimmel!

Diane Keaton gave the late-night host a big smooch on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While promoting her new movie Book Club, the 72-year-old actress decided to recreate a scene from the film in which she shares a romantic moment with Andy Garcia. So, she casted Kimmel to play Garcia's part.

As Keaton started to set the scene for the audience, she kept bursting into giggles. However, it was Kimmel who started laughing once the Something's Gotta Give star grabbed his face and proceeded to give him a big kiss.

"Wow!" Kimmel replied. "A dream has come true for Jimmy Kimmel here. Why can't I be Andy Garcia?"