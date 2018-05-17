Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith Tease Season 4 Finale and Have a Final Season Wish Sure to Delight Fans

Gotham stars Robin Lord Taylor and Cory Michael Smith—Penguin and Riddler, respectively—get one final season as villains in Batman's origin story, and they have a simple wish for the final 13 episodes that is sure to delight fans.

"I require a lot of Penguin and Riddler time in season five," Smith told E! News at Fox's 2018 Upfronts. "It's required."

"Yes!" Taylor agreed. "Same."

Season four of the Fox series based on the characters from the world of DC Comics comes to an end on Thursday, May 17 with an episode title that should be very familiar to longtime comic book readers: "No Man's Land." What's going to happen?