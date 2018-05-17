CW Boss Responds to Charmed Remake Haters: "Before You Make a Decision, Watch the Series"

"Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye," Combs tweeted in January 2018.

During a call with press, Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said he wants critics of the remake to give the show a shot.

"Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance. It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they'll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it's a nice mix. We're thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series."