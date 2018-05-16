Go Inside Bethenny Frankel's Newly Renovated $4.2 Million Apartment

It's time to explore Bethenny Frankel's playground.

Fans of the Real Housewives of New York City know the Bravo star loves all things real estate. Whether exploring homes in the Hamptons or renovating property with Million Dollar Listing's Frederik Eklund, some could argue that Bethenny knows it all when it comes to houses.

But in the new interview with Architectural Digest, Bethenny is opening up about her own renovated apartment that is finally complete and ready to be showcased.

"People think it was a gut job, but the bones of the kitchen, the bathrooms, the plumbing—it's all intact," she shared with the publication. "It's like taking plain hummus and adding lemon zest and herbs. Now it's yours."

Originally purchased for $4.2 million, the SoHo loft was able to be completed with help from Bethenny's longtime designers Cheryl Eisen and Vian Abreu of Interior Marketing Group.