Mindy Kaling Threatens to End Friendship With B.J. Novak Over Yanny/Laurel Debate

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 16, 2018 9:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are on opposite sides of the newest debate taking over the Internet. 

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a new craze errupted online akin to the great dress debate of 2015. This time around, it had nothing to do with a garment, but rather, an audio recording. 

The recording, which was found and surfaced online by YouTube star Cloe Feldman, sounds like a computerized voice reciting a word. However, the word itself is what is inciting confusion among those partaking in the emerging digital challenge. Is the voice saying "Yanny" or is it saying "Laurel?"

Apparently, Kaling and Novak can't agree. "Yanny or Laurel?! I need to know," the actress texted to her comedian friend, who shared that he hears "Laurel." Clearly, Kaling was not in agreement. 

Photos

Mindy Kaling's Best Quotes Before Motherhood

B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Text

Instagram

"Hey. We've had a long friendship. You mean a lot to me. But if you don't hear Yanny, it's over," she retorted over text. 

"You have to be kidding me," Novak quipped. "Who hears Yanny?"

"I DO," she texted back.

And she's not alone. I hear #yanny so clearly," Emmy Rossum tweeted. "But if I listen closely I can hear a deep quiet ghost saying #laurel.... so there... anyone else hear both?"

"Idk what they're talking about...I definitely hear #Yanny," Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts added to the digital conversation. 

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigencould not be swayed. "It's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny," she tweeted to the dismay of Kaling. 

As the new mom responded, "I bought your cookbook. I loved it. And now you betray me?"

The Yanny/Laurel debate...ending celebrity friendships one play at a time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mindy Kaling , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Larry Nassar, Court

Larry Nassar Survivors Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University

Paula Abdul, Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Slams Paula Abdul in New Documentary Trailer: "That Girl Is Singing Off-Key on the Record"

John Travolta, 50 Cent

John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes Is Really...Something

Cardi B's Empire

Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

ESC: Saturday Savings, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Might "Sympathize" With Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Controversial Decision Now

T.I., Mugshot

T.I. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness and Simple Assault

New Girl

Can You Believe New Girl Is Done?! We're Already Missing the Entire Loft Crew, Especially...

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.