Hilary Duff Publicly Shames Her Neighbor for Smoking

Let this be a lesson to all: Don't mess with Hilary Duff.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent about her neighbor Dieter Addison.

"Calling all New Yorkers with asshole neighbors—really open to any advice you have," the Younger star said via her Instagram Stories. "My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?"

However, the Lizzie McGuire celeb didn't stop there.

"We know your parents pay your rent. We know you've never worked a day in your life—must be nice," she continued. "Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don't be a dick dude—and put your trash down the shoot."