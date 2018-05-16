Mission: Impossible – Fallout Trailer Features Epic Stunts and a Disrupted Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 5:45 AM

There's a lot to unpack in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, joined by returning co-stars Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Sean Harris as Solomon Lane, Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby join the cast, and Christopher McQuarrie—who wrote and directed 2015's Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation—is also back for the summer blockbuster.

The explosive trailer opens with a shackled Solomon issuing a warning. "There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming. It's coming," he cautions Ethan. "And the blood will be on your hands."

Solomon escapes, of course, putting Ethan is in pursuit. To prevent further nuclear attacks, he will need to travel the globe and track Solomon down before it's too late. Complicating Ethan's mission? August Walker (Cavill), an assassin who packs a mean punch, is on his trail. The C.I.A questions Ethan's loyalty and his motives, and MI6 is equally concerned about him. "You don't understand what you're involved in," Ilsa warns Ethan. "Please don't make me go through you."

One scene shows Ethan marrying Julia—and it ends with a bang. (Literally.) Other key moments show Ethan jumping out of a skyscraper, falling off of a cliff during a fight with August, and piloting a helicopter during an air assault—a stunt Cruise worked hard to perfect for the film.

Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible – Fallout is in theaters July 28, 2018.

