Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Release "Fall in Line"—Listen Now!

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato weren't made to fall in line.

Just a few moments ago, Aguilera premiered the empowering anthem "Fall in Line," from her forthcoming album Liberation (out June 15). "Little girls / Listen closely / 'Cause no one told me / But you deserve to know / That in this world / You are not beholden / You do not owe them/ Your body and your soul / All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older / And all the truth in the girl is too precious to be stolen from her," Aguilera and Lovato sing. "It's just the way it is / Maybe it's never gonna change / But I got a mind to show my strength / And I got my right to speak my mind / And I'm gonna pay for this / They're gonna burn me at the stake / But I got a fire in my veins / I wasn't made to fall in line / No, I wasn't made to fall in line / No."

The duet had been in the works for months. "I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can't give away who it is yet, but you'll find out soon," Lovato told Billboard in February. "I can't wait for the world to hear it. It's an incredible song." In the May 5 issue, Aguilera confirmed she had recruited Lovato. "We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and she took it to the next level," the diva said. "I almost cried when I first heard her on the record."

"To anyone who's ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers…may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line," Aguilera tweeted. Lovato added, "I hope you love this song as much as I do. It's such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I've ever met."