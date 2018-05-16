BREAKING!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids and Page Boys Revealed for the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince George, Fourth Birthday Portrait

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

The Royal Wedding is just three days away, and on Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed the members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party. As previously announced, Prince William will serve as his brother's best man, but Meghan will not have a maid of honor. "She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand," a palace spokesperson said last month. "She's very happy to have their support."

Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will reprise their roles from Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, but Prince Louis, 3 weeks, will not go to the wedding.

In addition to Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, will be a bridesmaid. The daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and one of Harry's goddaughters, the tot is also the cousin of Grace van Custemone of William and Kate's more memorable bridesmaids.

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Miss Remi Litt, 6, and Miss Rylan Litt, 7, daughters of Benita Litt and Darren Litt, will also be bridesmaids; the two sisters are Meghan's goddaughters. A Canadian sibling trio—Missy Ivy Mulroney, 4, Master Brian Mulroney, 7, and Master John Mulroney, 7—will also be involved; they are the children of Jessica Mulroney, a celebrity stylist who has been assisting Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former a Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

Another one of Harry's goddaughters, Miss Zalie Warren, 2, will be a bridesmaid; she is the daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren. Jasper Dyer, 6, is the son of Mark Dyer, Harry's friend and mentor, and Mark's wife, Amanda Dyer; Jasper will serve as one of the page boys. Preparations for the big day are well underway. Details surrounding the bridesmaids' dresses and the page boys' uniforms will be announced on the wedding day, a spokesperson revealed.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Tamara Ralph, Michael Russo, Zendaya

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer

Thomas Rhett, Birthdays

Relive Thomas Rhett's Cutest Dad Moments On and Off Stage

ESC: Grace Kelly, princess Grace, Wedding, Rainier III

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All-Time

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

From Host Kelly Clarkson to the Top Nominees: 2018 Billboard Music Awards by the Numbers

Janet Jackson, State Of The World Tour

The Highs and Lows of Janet Jackson's Roller-Coaster Year

2018 Billboard Music Awards: By The Numbers

Frances Bean Cobain, Isaiah Silva

Frances Bean Cobain Files for Divorce From Isaiah Silva After Nearly 2 Years of Marriage

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.