Why Is Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out on RHONY Affecting Me? A Personal Investigation

But Bethenny and Carole's fractured friendship left a surprisingly sizable indent in my brain when it was teased in the season 10 trailer. And as the season has progressed, it's clear this these two women have had some sort of falling out that viewers will most likely never be privy to. You know, like a friendship IRL, not manufactured by Bravo.

And maybe that's why I am so invested: this felt like (and was) a real, genuine friendship that would've happened even if the two women hadn't met on a reality show in 2015. I mean, I met one of my now-closest friends on a set visit to Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. Friendships have formed in stranger places.