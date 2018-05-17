All the Ways Kate Middleton Can Help Ensure Meghan Markle Has the Perfect Royal Wedding

When it came time for Meghan Markle's first on-the-record comment about her future sister-in-law Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, one particular word came to her mind: "Wonderful."

"She's been wonderful," the soon-to-be royal said in her first joint interview with Prince Harry in November 2017 following the news of their engagement.

While the year's most anticipated bride has said little else on the record regarding her imminent sister-in-law, their relationship has become just as interesting to the outside world as the one she unexpectedly sparked with the sixth in line to the throne.

Many pondered how they would get along in light of their differing backgrounds, but shared experiences joining the royal family. How would the California actress and British mother of three fare as sisters by marriage? Judging by their shared smiles and on-the-record comments, wonderfully it seems.