Henry Cavill Addresses Movie Mustache Drama: Why He Couldn't Shave for Justice League

"I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were," he continued.

Cavill, who plays August Walker in the sixth installment of the MI franchise, went on to share the reason why he wasn't able to shave.

"As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility," he told the publication.

The many stunts required for the film is likely the reason why Cavill wouldn't have been able to use a fake mustache.

And now that Cavill has shaved off the mustache, he "absolutely" misses it.

"I'd grown quite fond of it over time, but I'm also very happy to have my own face back," he shared with Empire.