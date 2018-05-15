Who Could Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle in Place of Her Father, According to a Royal Expert

The royal wedding will go on as planned, even if the father of the bride decides not to attend.

Carolyn Harris, royal historian and author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting, tells E! News there is no "hard rule" in place that would require Thomas Markle to walk Meghan Markledown the aisle. (After suffering a heart attack and becoming embroiled in a paparazzi scandal, Thomas said he would not make it to England after all. Hours ago, Markle told TMZ he'd "hate the idea" of missing his daughter's wedding day.)

Regardless of what transpires on Saturday, Harris points to a "number of different possibilities" that wouldn't damper Prince Harry and Meghan's big day one bit. In fact, she points to past royal weddings in which "other family members" walked brides down the aisle when they're fathers were not present.