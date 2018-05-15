Piers Morgan Attacks Meghan Markle's Half-Sister: "You Little Vulture!"

Samantha, who is estranged from Meghan, said Thomas "was really having heart pains and suffered a heart attack" a week before the wedding. "It was an unbelievable amount of stress." To silence any skeptics, Samantha told the co-hosts, "As far as whether or not he had had a heart attack, people have had heart attacks they didn't know they'd had until they had an ECG. They're not always that loud and they're not always that dramatic. For him, that was the case."

By that point, Piers Morgan was enraged. "You say this is all the media's fault, that he's not coming to the wedding because of this, because the media have been treating him in a shabby way. Many of our viewers may have watched your activities in a year and half and think that you have treated your sister, Meghan, in a shabby way," he told Samantha, who is writing a tell-all book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. "That may be, of course, why you're not invited to the wedding." Morgan pointed out that in the past, she has described Meghan as "narcissistic" and "selfish," but Samantha insisted her previous comments were overblown. "I think lot of what you're reading is from tabloids," she told Piers, "which are wholly inaccurate."

As for why Samantha encouraged Thomas to stage paparazzi photos, she said, "The goal of those photographs was basically because he's feeling defenseless. A person has the right to say, 'Enough is enough.'" She then shamed "media vultures" for allegedly "taking advantage" of him. But Piers didn't believe Samantha was being honest about the situation. "Here's the problem with all this: In the last few weeks, the British media have been bombarded with letters from Kensington Palace saying he wants to be left alone," he explained. "And now, it turns out he was actively invading his own privacy. I now feel sorry for his own daughter, who doesn't have her father at the wedding because he has been caught up posing for paparazzi photos." He also accused Samantha of "trading off her very tenuous connection" with Meghan, whom she has not seen in 10 years. "It's pretty rich coming from you, Samantha, to accuse media of being vultures...There's no bigger media vulture with this wedding than you, is there? How do you have the gall to come on here and talk about media vultures? You're doing a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. You have been trashing her for two years, you little vulture!"