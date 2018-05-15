Oliver Hudson as Jack Pearson on This Is Us? The Story of a Fishing Trip and One Huge Missed Opportunity

This Is Us could have been very different. Oliver Hudson, who is currently starring on ABC's Splitting Up Together, revealed he read for the part of Jack Pearson, the patriarch of the NBC family drama, and was invited to do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore.

While chatting with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek on the podcast The Ladygang, Hudson told the whole story of the missed opportunity.

"So I went in and read, and it went very well, and they wanted me to come and do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore," Hudson said. "But this will tell you how much I love to fish."



Yep, fishing.