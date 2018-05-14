Lucifer Ends On a Cliffhanger After Cancellation

The truth has been revealed on Lucifer, but there's a chance we may not find out what happens next.

The show was canceled by Fox just last week, meaning tonight's season finale is also likely its series finale, also meaning we might just have to live the rest of our lives imagining Chloe's reaction to finally learning the truth about Lucifer.

After one big deadly fight with Pierce (Tom Welling), Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) devil face returned right in front of Chloe (Lauren German), and the episode (and thus the series) ended with them just staring at each other while she mumbled, "it's all true!"