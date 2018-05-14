Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Stay Before Their Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Official Engagement Photos

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The night before has a lot of luxury in store.

We're just days away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic ceremony. And while there is plenty of excitement surrounding the actual wedding day, royal fans want to know any and all details about the preparations.

Lo and behold, E! News has learned new details about where the bride and groom-to-be will be staying the night before their special ceremony.

Meghan will be staying with her mother at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire. The property offers "the utmost in privacy and escapism" and is perfect for "small groups or couples seeking an indulgent and romantic hideaway."

Suites start around $2,100 per night and guests can take a stroll through the tranquil water garden or embark on the Cliveden Maze if they want to settle any pre-wedding nerves.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

As for Prince Harry, he will be staying just 15 miles away at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot where he will hang out with his best man and brother Prince William.

Rates for select rooms are only available "on application" but reports have surfaced that hotel suites cost more than $750 per night including breakfast.

The hotel has 70 rooms, but is known for the Dower House, which is described as a three-bedroom house built in 1775 that "a private client might envisage their own English country home."

While this week may be dedicated to all things wedding, there's already talk about what will happen when these two officially become husband and wife. Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced the pair's first official engagement as a married couple.

The newlyweds are expected to attend the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

As for their honeymoon, things remain top-secret. A source, however, did reveal that the duo hopes to visit a destination where they can bring minimal security while also not worrying about people seeing them. If anyone deserves some privacy, it's these two lovebirds.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Top Stories , Royals , Apple News
Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley "Trying to Work Things Out" Amid Baby's Health Scare

Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes: Who Made the Final 3?

Ryan Reynolds, King of Masked Singer, Unicorn

Watch Ryan Reynolds Compete on a Korean Singing Show Disguised as a Unicorn

Lucifer

Lucifer Ends On a Cliffhanger After Cancellation

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, Briana Dejesus

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Confronts Briana DeJesus Over Those Javi Marroquin Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Dash Store, NYC

Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashians Fun Mother’s Day Festivities

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Date Night at Deadpool 2 Premiere

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.