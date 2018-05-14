Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Event as a Married Couple Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fulfill an important obligation just three days after their May 19 nuptials.

Kensington Palace announced Monday that the pair's first official engagement as husband and wife will be in honor of Prince Charles' birthday. Prince Williamand Duchess Camilla are also expected to attend the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

The gathering will celebrate Prince Charles' patronage, military affiliations and various charities he supports, the palace shared. Emergency personnel who responded to last year's Manchester Arena bombing will also be recognized.