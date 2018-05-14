Drake and Migos Team Up for a Tour: Check Out When They'll Be in Your City

Drake and Migos are teaming up!

Live Nation announced Monday that the platinum-selling rapper and the hip-hop trio will be hitting the road this summer for their upcoming tour, Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.

The 41-date tour will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City and will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami and Vancouver.

The exciting announcement follows the release of Drake's most recent singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What." The tour will launch a month after the June 2018 release of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Scorpion.