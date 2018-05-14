Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Reed Mark Mother's Day With Nude Pregnancy Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Reed are celebrating motherhood's most powerful moments in a very intimate way.

The actress-turned-lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Sunday with a throwback photo from the day she gave birth to her now 14-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. Reed, meanwhile, received a heartfelt message from hubby Ian Somerhalder on her very first Mother's Day. The Vampire Diaries star shared a nude photo of Nikki cradling her baby bump.

Paltrow penned, "Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning... To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother's Day."

The 45-year-old Oscar winner co-parents Apple and 12-year-old son Moses Martin with ex Chris Martin.