Inside the Kitchen at Windsor Castle Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

  • By
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 1:00 PM

Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kitchen, Food

David Parker/Daily Mail/PA Wire

What would a royal wedding be without a divine feast?

With just days until Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's highly anticipated nuptials, Windsor Castle's kitchen staff have been busy prepping for one of the most important meals to be served on the castle grounds in years. 

Fortunately, the season is helping to make their culinary dreams come true. "The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us. All the British vegetables are just coming into season...and that's been a point of focus for us," lead royal chef Mark Flanagan told the press. "We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of a British Royals Photographer

Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kitchen, Food

David Parker/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kitchen, Food

David Parker/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kitchen, Food

David Parker/Daily Mail/PA Wire

According to Flanagan, the soon-to-be wife and husband had a hand in the culinary process. "(For) all their decisions, we purely made suggestions and the couple... they've tasted everything, they've been involved in every detail."

While Flanagan declined to offer specifics on what the menu has in store, he did divulge that ingredients have been sourced from home counties and lands associated with Queen Elizabeth II, including Windsor. 

"We've really just been trying to let the ingredients stand proud within the dishes," he told press. "There's no experimentation on Saturday whatsoever, tried and tested and predominantly classics."

After the bride and groom wed at St. George's Chapel, they will head out into Windsor in a carriage procession and then join their expected 600 guests at St. George's Hall for an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen, where hors d'oeuvres like canapes and bowl dishes will be served. 

With the vast number of expected guests, the 30-person kitchen staff will wash and peel vegetables and start prepping the other produce in anticipation of Saturday to allow for the "maximum amount of presentation time" on the big day. 

Good luck everyone!

