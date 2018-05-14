Pauley Perrette Implies "Multiple Physical Assaults" Led to NCIS Exit

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 14, 2018 12:22 PM

Pauley Perrette has taken to Twitter to address speculation surrounding her exit from NCIS.

Days after her last episode aired, the actress, who portrayed character Abby Sciuto for 352 episodes and 15 seasons of the series, sent out messages regarding her decision to leave the show.

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened," Perrette tweeted to her social media followers over the weekend. "But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

"Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans' Telling the story, THE TRUTH," she continued hours later. "I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ?"

Pauley Perrette Worried About NCIS Fans Regarding Her Sad Exit: I Did My Best Work For You

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it," she told her fans. "I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

Perrette's last episode aired on May 8.

E! News has reached out to CBS for comment.

