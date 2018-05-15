Royal Wedding Cheat Sheet: What to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Day

All About the Venue: On Saturday, May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan will wed at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, where Queen Elizabeth II resides. The location holds special meaning to the redheaded royal, who was baptized there in 1984. The chapel will be decked out in shades of pink and white, with floral designer Philippa Craddock choosing locally-grown white garden roses, foxgloves and peonies for the occasion.

Jam-Packed Itinerary: Here's where a pen and pad of paper might come in handy! The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. local time when the estimated 2,640 members of the public invited onto the Windsor Castle property begin arriving, followed by official wedding guests and members of the royal family. Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, will make their way to the chapel ahead of the 12 p.m. ceremony start time. The public will be able to spot Markle for the first time when she travels by car to St. George's Chapel. After the hour-long wedding ceremony, the newly minted husband and wife will begin their 2-mile carriage procession through the town of Windsor. Queen Elizabeth will host the lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Only about 200 friends and family will then attend a more exclusive evening reception, which starts at 5:30 and will be hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.