Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Pick Up "Real Life Lessons" About Parenting From This Is Us

E!
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:29 AM
E!
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia aren't parents in real life; however, the 34-year-old actress said they've learned a thing or two about parenting from their roles as Rebecca and Jack Pearson on This Is Us.
"Milo and I are both not parents in real life," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic during NBCUniversal Upfronts 2018. "So, I feel like we've got some real life lessons about potentially what it means to be a parent and that you're really just winging it and flying by the seat of your pants and you're doing the very best you can."
However, this isn't the only lesson they've taken away from the show. Ventimiglia said the drama has also served as a nice reminder that "art really does impact people in a positive way."
"With everything going on in the world and what not, to be able to be a part of something that is hopeful and inherently good and inspires communication among family and loved ones, it's nice that the arts can still connect on that deeper level and bring people of every walk of life together," he said.
Last season, fans finally learned how Ventimiglia's character died. While fans were surprised to learn what finally happened to Jack, Ventimiglia said they were also shocked to still see him in the following episodes.
"They were expecting it to kind of be the end of the character," he said, "but what you start to understand and realize is the obsession with his death isn't the best thing. The best thing is the life of his wife, the life of his kids. To be able to get back to normalcy, I guess, a little bit and move past and accept what happened."
In addition to talking about the show, Moore talked about her recent climb up Mount Kilimanjaro. Moore crossed off the "bucket list" item with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith back in March.
"I wouldn't consider myself, like, the most outdoorsy person," Moore confessed. "Like, I love to hike. So, my first experience camping was on a mountain for a week with no shower. It was so much fun."
Co-star Sterling K. Brown also made an appearance at NBCUniversal Upfront 2018; however, he wouldn't tease any spoilers for next season.
"They think they want to know, but they don't really want to know," Brown told E! News, citing creator Dan Fogelman's ability to drop new twists and turns around every corner. "I would hate to ruin that surprise for all of them."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!