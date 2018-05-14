Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:51 AM

Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent

NBC

Deal or No Deal was one of Meghan Markle's first claims to fame, but host Howie Mandel is drawing a blank. 

The royal-to-be appeared through Season 2 of the NBC show as a case model back in 2006 and 2007, but the host doesn't seem to recall her Hollywood start there. 

"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," Mandel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. "I'd like to say I do and if she's watching, and she's not right?"

 "I don't remember you," he said into the camera. "I don't remember you. I've seen a lot of pictures and I don't…"

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While his memory fails him, Mandel did joke about the imminent royal family member's unique start on Deal or No Deal

"I believe that that's always the previous step to royalty—you're a case holder and then you're a duchess," he quipped. "I said to her, 'You start with Howie. You move to Harry. Howie to Harry.'"

While royal enthusiasts around the world are expected to tune in to her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Mandel will not be one of them. 

"I feel shunned I was not invited. I gave her her start. I'm not gonna watch," he playfully quipped to Rancic. "I will not be watching."

Mandel host Deal or No Deal when it returns to NBCUniversal on CNBC this year. 

(E! and CNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

