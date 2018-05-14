NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Vanessa Lachey, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanessa Lachey, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal's biggest stars convened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Monday.

Erin Lim and Giuliana Rancic are live on the red carpet, where they're interviewing everyone from Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari to The Enemy Within's Jennifer Carpenter. Watch the live-stream now to see stars from Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, NBC Sports, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, Universal Kids, Universo and USA Network.

To get a close-up at all every celebrity's red carpet look, check out the arrivals gallery now:

Andy Samberg, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us (NBC)

Mandy Moore, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Mopore

This Is Us (NBC)

Article continues below

Milo Ventimiglia, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us (NBC)

Yaya DaCosta, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Yaya DaCosta

Chicago Med (NBC)

Megan Boone, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Megan Boone

The Blacklist (NBC)

Article continues below

Eric Bana, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Eric Bana

Dirty John (Bravo)

Derek Hough, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough

World of Dance (NBC)

Gaby Espino, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Gaby Espino

Señora Acero (Telemundo)

Article continues below

Jennifer Capenter, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Carpenter

The Enemy Within (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us (NBC)

Ana Jurka, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana Jurka

Titulares y Más (Telemundo)

Article continues below

Chris Sullivan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

This Is Us (NBC)

Kristin Chenoweth, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth

Trial & Error (NBC)

Essence Atkins, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Essence Atkins

MARLON (NBC)

Article continues below

Ne-Yo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ne-Yo

World of Dance (NBC)

Ana Maria Polo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana María Polo

Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

Christina Hendricks, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks

Good Girls (NBC)

Article continues below

Jamie Alexander, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jaimie Alexander

Blindspot (NBC)

Sarayu Blue, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Sarayu Blue

I Feel Bad (NBC)

Kelli Giddish, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Article continues below

Retta, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Retta

Good Girls (NBC)

Kristin Cavallari, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

Very Cavallari (E!)

Natalie Morales, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Natalie Morales

Abby's (NBC)

Article continues below

Taylor Kinney, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Kinney

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Ben Feldman, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

John Nacion/Startraksphoto

Ben Feldman

Superstore (NBC)

Josh Dallas, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Josh Dallas

Manifest (NBC)

Article continues below

Vanessa Lachey, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Lachey

Top Chef Junior (Bravo)

Giuliana Rancic, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic

E! News (E!)

Erin Lim, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

E! News (E!)

Article continues below

Lauren Ash, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Lauren Ash

Superstore (NBC)

Francois Arnaud, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

François Arnaud

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Jon Seda, Marina Squericiati and LaRoyce Hawkins, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jon Seda, Marina Squerciati & LaRoyce Hawkins

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Article continues below

Al Otro Lado del Muro, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Litzy

Al Otro Lado del Muro (Telemundo)

S. Epatha Merkerson, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

S. Epatha Merkerson

Chicago Med (NBC)

Patton Oswalt, Christopher Meloni, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Patton Oswalt & Christopher Meloni

Happy! (SYFY)

Article continues below

D`Arcy Carden, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

D'Arcy Carden

The Good Place (NBC)

Carolina Miranda, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Carolina Miranda

Señora Acero (Telemundo)

Harriet Dyer, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Harriet Dyer

The InBetween (NBC)

Article continues below

Lorraine Toussaint, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Lorraine Toussaint

The Village (NBC)

Melissa Roxburgh, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Melissa Roxburgh

Manifest (NBC)

Sarah Shahi, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Shahi

Reverie (NBC)

Article continues below

Carmen Villaloboss, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Carmen Villalobos

Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso (Telemundo)

Michaela McManus, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Michaela McManus

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Dennis Haysbert, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Dennis Haysbert

Reverie (NBC)

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NBC , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
This Is Us

This Is Us Stars Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Really Don't Want to Spoil You

Vanessa Kirby, British Academy Television Awards

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

Rihanna Debuts New Lingerie Collection Savage X Fenty

Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Watch Alden Ehrenreich Perfectly Mimic Chewbacca's Voice

Donald Glover Talks "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Kimye

Emilia Clarke "Freaked Out" Over Sarah Jessica Parker

Alden Ehrenreich Spills on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.