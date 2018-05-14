Fox Bosses on Last Man Standing Revival and Being "Emboldened" By Roseanne

Fox has a new man.

After canceling Brooklyn Nine-Nine (only to have NBC save it), Fox decided to bring back Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, which originally aired on ABC, with the show set to air Fridays at 8 p.m., the network announced on Monday.

Describing Last Man Standing as "a proven hit," Fox exec Michael Thorn said it's a show "tailor-made for the NFL audience," as the network is now airing Thursday Night Football.

And yes, Fox also credited the success of ABC's revival of Roseanne for Last Man Standing's return.