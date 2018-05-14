BREAKING!

Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:44 AM

Kelvin Hayden, Taraji P. Henson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taraji P. Hensonis going to be a bride!

After quietly dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years, the NFL pro put a ring on it. The Empire star announced the happy news and showed off her new sparkler early Monday morning. 

"I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!" she captioned a shot of her new bling. "#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS."

The engagement may come as a surprise to some considering the actress has kept their romance out of the spotlight. It wasn't until late December 2017 that Henson addressed their longtime relationship publicly

"I'm very happy. Everything is coming together," the star said in an interview on Essence's podcast "Yes, Girl!." at the time. "I'm happy in my personal life."

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Kelvin Hayden, Taraji P. Henson

Instagram

"I'm not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that's important for people to know. I'm happy. I'm very very happy. I just am," she added. "And you know, we've been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don't really blast my info like that. But I'm very happy."

It was back in 2015 that the media first caught wind of the couple's burgeoning relationship when they stepped out on a beach in Miami holding hands. On Sunday, she and the Chicago Bears alum dined with Hayden's mother in honor of Mother's Day and, as fans have now learned, their engagement. 

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! 

