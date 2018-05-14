Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Welcome Daughter Marvel Jane

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper are the proud parents of a little superhero.

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist announced the birth of his third child—and first daughter—on Mother's Day. "So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she's here... annnnd she's already ready to take over the world," Pete wrote on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We [heart] you." Other details regarding the newborn's name, measurements and weight were not revealed publicly.

The "Hold Me Tight or Don't" lyricist announced Meagan's second pregnancy in January.