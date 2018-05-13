Saturday Night Live Cast Members Bring Their Moms on Stage for Mother's Day

Sun., May. 13, 2018

It's Mother's Day at Saturday Night Live!

Last night, the show's cast of characters brought out their moms for the long-running sketch program's "cold open."

The funny folk said the hope was to steer clear of their controversial political commentary for just one night.

Aidy Bryant began the sketch, "Hi, I'm Aidy Bryant and this is my mom, Georgeanne. Normally we open the show with a political sketch which can sometimes be divisive, but since tomorrow is Mother's Day we'er going to focus on the one thing we can all celebrate together: moms.

Kenan Thompson then brought out his "sweet little mommy" Ann, who says she doesn't like political stuff, "We get it!"

Melissa Villaseñor brought out mom Lupe, who said in Spanish she doesn't watch the sketches her daughter's not in.

Then along comes Mikey Day, Luke Null, Chris Redd, Kyle Mooney, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett and Pete Davidson, who all brought their mothers on the show and whose mothers all had a zinger or two for the comedians.

Good job, mamas!

The group of actors and their mamma's then joins together to say the show's classic opening, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

This week I Feel Pretty's Amy Schumer hosted one of the final episodes of SNL's season 43, which will close out its season with Tina Fey and Nicki Minaj next week.

Last week Donald Glover both hosted and performed as Childish Gambino.

