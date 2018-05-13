Why Brooklyn Nine-Nine Was Really Saved By NBC—Plus, the Fall Schedule Revealed

But is NBC looking at it sixth season as its final one or is the network hoping for the show to run for several more years?

Greenblatt was cautiously optimistic about B99's future, saying, "We'd love to see it continue...it's really hard to predict. We're just thrilled to have it and we want to see what our audience will do with it and creatively where they go...There's lots of business reasons for the show to continue, but too early to tell."

After its cancellation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter for six hours, and Greenblatt definitely was aware of the public outcry. "We love the fans and we love when they're vocal...we love even more when they watch the show. We hope it translates to more and more viewing!"