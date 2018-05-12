HGTV's Drew Scott and Linda Phan Are Married: All the Details on Their Italy Wedding

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Wedding bells are ringing for one of HGTV's biggest stars.
Jonathan Scott and Linda Phan officially tied the knot today in a romance wedding ceremony in Italy, according to People. The outlet reports that the couple said "I do" in front of 300 friends and family, who flew in from the United States, Canada, Latin America and Scotland.
"We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical," the couple told the publication. "Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?"
"I'm excited! Linda and I are totally prepped," Drew told E! News just days before the big event. "I mean, the only thing, anybody who has gotten married knows the hassle of the seating plan. We keep tweaking and tweaking and tweaking, and so yesterday we finalized our seating plan so hopefully it doesn't have to change anymore."
The couple determined their wedding location partly because they wanted to get away for a week with family and friends. Warm temperatures were also a necessity during the festivities.
For the wedding day, guests were told not to bring gifts. Instead, they were asked to donate to the couple's WE Charity online.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
And instead of immediately enjoying a honeymoon, the newlyweds plan to visit Ecuador in August. In fact, brother Jonathan Scott will be crashing the vacation.
"There's an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we're going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we'll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It's something where we're bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it's kind of exciting," Drew shared with us. "For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it's kind of fun."
The pair first crossed paths at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010 before turning things romantic.
Fast forward to December 2016 when Drew popped the question to his longtime girlfriend while out to dinner in Toronto. The home improvement guru enlisted a restaurant to play Train's hit song "Marry Me" as a Dr. Seuss-themed cake inspired by Oh, the Places You'll Go! was brought out.
After the proposal, Drew and Linda enjoyed a surprise engagement party attended by close friends and family including Jonathan.
"From the first moment I met Linda, back in 2010, I knew she was special," Drew shared on Instagram. "And last night I became the luckiest man on the planet when she said #ido."
Experience the couple's love story and romantic celebration for yourself when Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.