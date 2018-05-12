Your First Look at Disney Channel's Freaky Friday Musical Adaptation Has Arrived

It's a tale as old as time.

Overworked mother and rebellious teenage daughter butt heads. They wake up one fateful day in the other's body. They gain a greater appreciation for the other's struggles. Lessons are learned and bonds are forged.

OK, so maybe the story only dates back as far as Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, but considering the amount of times Freaky Friday has been adapted for film, it certainly counts as one of Hollywood's most timeless tales. The latest adaptation, a musical version based on the Disney Theatrical Productions' stage adaptation, is headed our way later this year on Disney Channel as part of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise. And E! News finally has your first look!